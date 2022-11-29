Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Says He's 'Still Trying to Understand' Migos Rapper's Death

YRN Lingo shared an open letter to Takeoff, the man he called "my big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 04:00 PM

Takeoff's younger brother YRN Lingo is opening up about his grief nearly one month after the Migos rapper's tragic death.

YRN Lingo, 25, shared an emotional open letter to Takeoff on Instagram Monday night, writing that things are "never going to be the same again" after the 28-year-old star was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

In the letter, YRN grappled with the grief he's felt over losing the man he called "my big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin."

"You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something," he wrote.

YRN recalled a time when the two rappers were children, and Takeoff sat him down and told him that when he became successful, he'd give his little brother "anything," a promise YRN responded to with a laugh and a hug.

"I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen," he wrote. "It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I'll carry your name until the day I die."

He went on to call his sibling "quiet but very well spoken" and "a real humble giant," and said it was the little things he'd miss, like when they'd watch a movie together, only for Takeoff to repeatedly rewind it and tell YRN to pay attention whenever he got distracted.

"I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them," he wrote. "I'm still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, cause it's going to be hard, super hard without you bro."

He concluded his emotional message by promising to take care of their mother.

"I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and anything, and most importantly put my faith in God," he wrote. "I will see you again in heaven brother along with my great grandma… Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever!"

YRN then shared a series of childhood photos with Takeoff, as well as snapshots of them together as adults.

takeoff
Takeoff. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The death of Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) has been widely mourned by those in the music industry, including his Migos bandmates Offset and Quavo, the latter of whom was Takeoff's uncle.

Offset's wife Cardi B opened up about the pair's grieving process in a since-deleted Twitter voice note, and said that things have been difficult since the loss.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The rap superstar elaborated, telling fans that she's not "in the mood" to be "playing around" online, and that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real. "Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," Cardi said, detailing her efforts.

Takeoff's team has encouraged fans to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff's legacy that intends "to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence." The charity's first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

Related Articles
Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset
Cardi B Reveals She Feels 'Hopeless' Trying to Make Offset Happy Following Takeoff's Death
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'
Gucci Mane Releases 'Letter to Takeoff' Song About Late Migos Rapper's Death: 'We Miss You Already'
Gucci Mane Releases 'Letter to Takeoff' Song About Late Migos Rapper's Death: 'We Miss You Already'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978954161891947132/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978956645850805144/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979062640190838293/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979124299168953853/
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Quavo Shares Moving Tribute for Nephew Takeoff: 'You Are Our Angel'
Takeoff of Migos attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater
Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting
Busta Rhymes, Takeoff
Busta Rhymes Delays His EP Release Date to Honor Takeoff's Funeral and 'Beautiful Sendoff'
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28. Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting on November 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas, multiple outlets report. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 10: American rapper Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) of hip hop trio Migos arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28, Microsoft Theater l.a. Live, Los Angeles, California, United States - 01 Nov 2022
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Officially Ruled Homicide, Cause of Death Confirmed