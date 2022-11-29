Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Says He's 'Still Trying to Understand' Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff's younger brother YRN Lingo is opening up about his grief nearly one month after the Migos rapper's tragic death.

YRN Lingo, 25, shared an emotional open letter to Takeoff on Instagram Monday night, writing that things are "never going to be the same again" after the 28-year-old star was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

In the letter, YRN grappled with the grief he's felt over losing the man he called "my big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin."

"You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something," he wrote.

YRN recalled a time when the two rappers were children, and Takeoff sat him down and told him that when he became successful, he'd give his little brother "anything," a promise YRN responded to with a laugh and a hug.

"I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen," he wrote. "It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I'll carry your name until the day I die."

He went on to call his sibling "quiet but very well spoken" and "a real humble giant," and said it was the little things he'd miss, like when they'd watch a movie together, only for Takeoff to repeatedly rewind it and tell YRN to pay attention whenever he got distracted.

"I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them," he wrote. "I'm still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, cause it's going to be hard, super hard without you bro."

He concluded his emotional message by promising to take care of their mother.

"I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and anything, and most importantly put my faith in God," he wrote. "I will see you again in heaven brother along with my great grandma… Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever!"

YRN then shared a series of childhood photos with Takeoff, as well as snapshots of them together as adults.

Takeoff. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The death of Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) has been widely mourned by those in the music industry, including his Migos bandmates Offset and Quavo, the latter of whom was Takeoff's uncle.

Offset's wife Cardi B opened up about the pair's grieving process in a since-deleted Twitter voice note, and said that things have been difficult since the loss.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The rap superstar elaborated, telling fans that she's not "in the mood" to be "playing around" online, and that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real. "Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," Cardi said, detailing her efforts.

Takeoff's team has encouraged fans to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff's legacy that intends "to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence." The charity's first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.