A Timeline of Takeoff's Fatal Shooting in Houston: What We Know So Far

New details continue to emerge following Takeoff's death on Nov. 1.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead Tuesday outside the front door of a Houston bowling alley, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed in a press conference.

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out and he was hit by a bullet. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

Reports of Takeoff's death began to surface early morning on Tuesday after the Houston Police reported that one victim was found deceased at the scene.

Later that day, the Houston Police Department held a press conference, where they confirmed Takeoff's death and details about the shooting.

Takeoff. Jeff Hahne/Getty

As more information is released, here's everything to know.

Nov. 1, 2:34 a.m.: Officers receive a call about a local shooting

Reports of the shooting first began to surface early morning on Nov. 1. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that officers received a call at 2:34 a.m. that a shooting was in progress.

Nov. 1, 2022, 4:01 a.m.: Houston Police report that a victim was found deceased on the scene

About two hours after receiving the initial call about the shooting, the Houston Police's Twitter account reported that downtown officers were "on a shooting at 1200 Polk," stating that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival."

Nov. 1, 2022, 05:25 a.m.: Reports emerge that Takeoff was fatally shot

An hour later, it was reported that the rapper Takeoff had been fatally shot in the shooting, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

Nov. 1, 2022, 6:04 a.m.: Houston Police report that two more victims were taken to the hospital

At 6:04 a.m., Houston Police's Twitter account reported that two more victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. TMZ reported that the two victims who were taken to the hospital were also shot and their conditions were unknown at the time.

Following reports of Takeoff's death, the Houston Police also clarified that they would not be "releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & [identified] by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."

Nov. 1, 2022, 9:55 a.m.: A representative for Migos confirms Takeoff's death

Hours later, Takeoff's death was confirmed to the Associated Press through a representative for Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Nov. 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m.: Houston Police hold a press conference about the shooting

At 4:00 p.m., the Houston Police held a press conference where they confirmed Takeoff's death and revealed new details about the shooting.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist," Finner said during the press conference.

"I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now," he added. "We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."

During the press conference, officers also revealed that at least two firearms were involved in the shooting and they believe the suspects were also guests at a private party at the location.

Sgt. Michael Arrington with the homicide division revealed that suspects have yet to be named and no arrests have been made. He asked any witnesses to come forward.

"A private party that was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement," he explained.

"A lot of the people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement. We're asking them to either call us at the homicide division or if they would like to remain anonymous they can call CrimeStoppers. We're looking for any information at this time — any videos, any information. We need all of y'all to send those to us so we can solve this case. We're looking for anything to help us. We want to find justice for this family."

Nov. 1, 8 p.m.: Migos' label releases a statement about Takeoff's death

In the wake of Takeoff's death, Migos' label Quality Control Music mourned the rapper's death in a statement on Instagram.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement read. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

The statement concluded by asking fans to "respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."