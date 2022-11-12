Quavo Shares Moving Tribute for Nephew Takeoff: 'You Are Our Angel'

Takeoff, member of the chart-topping Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1

By
Published on November 12, 2022 02:36 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty

For the first time following the shooting death of his nephew Takeoff, Quavo has shared an emotional eulogy to honor a man who he now sees as his "angel."

The Migos member, 31, on Saturday posted a lengthy statement to Instagram, written alongside a collage of personal photos, as he reflected on the bond that they shared, not just as a nephew and his uncle — or as some would call them "Unc and Phew" — but rather as an inseparable duo. The statement comes 11 days after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

"This whole time I've been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated the word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' because we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too," Quavo wrote. "Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

Quavo started his letter with the words "Dear Take," before reflecting on some of their earliest childhood memories — aspirations of being in the WWE together (which they eventually achieved) and even winning a Boys and Girls Club talent show by performing the 2000 track "Get Your Roll On" by Big Tymers.

As Quavo recalled, Takeoff had a "REAL passion for music" from a young age, and while Quavo wasn't sure what he wanted to do and attempted to pursue sports, Takeoff already "knew every song off the Hot Boyz album."

"So it's safe to say we had something going then," Quavo wrote. "It came easy to us when it came to style and swag. We were always looking like somebody cuz our mama dressed us like rappers or grown men as u can see in the pictures! Our clothes were huge, but we had the look!!!"

Beyond their childhood together, Quavo toasted Takeoff's work with Migos — the Grammy-nominated group that they formed alongside cousin Offset that went on to earn two Billboard No. 1 albums. He attributed the creation of Migos' iconic "triplet flow," which they brought to the forefront of popular music throughout the 2010s, to Takeoff. "He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn't him," Quavo continued, "He didn't care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Paras Griffin/Getty

But ultimately, Takeoff was family. Quavo wrote about the pride he feels having seen the world with his nephew, and the ways he's blessed members of their immediate family. "You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven, and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live," he shared. "It's always been my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces. I will do that before we make moves or any decisions, we gon' always say, 'What would Take think?' Always been, ain't nun gonna change. Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart."

Wrapping up his eulogy, Quavo asked his late nephew to ask God what he has to do to "be with you again... In a place where there's no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed."

"Whatever we have to do God, to be at that place of paradise, send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The emotional tribute came a month after Quavo and Takeoff released their collab album Only Built for Infinity Links on Oct. 7. It also came just a day after Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Both Migos members, Quavo and Offset, were in attendance as others like Drake gave speeches to honor the late rapper. Chloe Bailey and Justin Bieber were among the performers at the event, where JB played an acoustic version of his song "Ghost" for the 21,000 in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff's legacy that intends "to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence." The charity's first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

Related Articles
Busta Rhymes, Takeoff
Busta Rhymes Delays His EP Release Date to Honor Takeoff's Funeral and 'Beautiful Sendoff'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
Takeoff of Migos attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater
Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28. Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting on November 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas, multiple outlets report. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 10: American rapper Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) of hip hop trio Migos arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28, Microsoft Theater l.a. Live, Los Angeles, California, United States - 01 Nov 2022
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Officially Ruled Homicide, Cause of Death Confirmed
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting
https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1589317824438497281. Lebron james honors Takeoff. Los Angeles Lakers/Twitter; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
LeBron James Honors Takeoff with Pregame Outfit: 'Rest in Paradise Rocket Man'
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest
Late Rapper Takeoff Feared Manifesting Early Death in His Lyrics: 'Certain Things You Just Don't Say'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Timeline of Takeoff's Fatal Shooting in Houston: What We Know So Far
Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28.
Deion Sanders Bans His Team from Leaving Houston Hotel After Rapper Takeoff Is Shot to Death
Prince and Paris Jackson Celebrate Late Father Michael's Birthday: 'Thank You for Everything'
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
https://www.instagram.com/stephsibounheuang/ hed: PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says He 'Saved My Life' as She Breaks Silence About His Murder
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says Rapper 'Saved My Life' as She Breaks Silence About His Murder
PnB Rock
Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location