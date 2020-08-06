Takeoff Accused of Raping Woman at Los Angeles House Party as Migos Rapper's Attorney Denies Claim

The plaintiff is suing the rapper for damages over sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender violence, among others

Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, is being sued by a woman who alleges the musician raped her at a June house party in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, the woman — who is going by Jane Doe over fears of retaliation for speaking out — was invited to a house party on June 22 in Encino, California, by Daryl "D.J. Durel" McPherson, a producer and engineer for Migos, where she claims she was allegedly raped by the 26-year-old rapper.

Takeoff allegedly made sexual advances that Doe "clearly and unequivocally refused," but the Georgia native allegedly engaged in "forceful sexual intercourse" despite Doe's lack of consent.

The plaintiff is suing Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, for damages over sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gender violence, among others, according to BuzzFeed News.

A rep for Migos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the documents, Doe had gone to McPherson's home around 7 p.m., believing she was meeting him for a date before she discovered multiple people there in a party setting.

Noticing Takeoff staring at her during the party, which she claims made her "extremely uncomfortable," she alerted Durel of her discomfort before he offered to take her upstairs to his room.

As the pair headed to McPherson's bedroom, the suit alleges that they passed Takeoff on a staircase, where the Migos member became angry and started arguing with McPherson.

Doe noted that she left the pair and waited for McPherson in his bedroom before Takeoff walked in instead and began touching her without her consent. After she attempted to deter the rapper's actions, the document claims he then flipped her over, removed her clothing, and raped her.

The lawsuit says that the victim then sought medical aid at a nearby hospital after the incident and that staff "observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same."

Speaking with Billboard, the woman's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told the outlet that he has been in contact with the LAPD, who he says are investigating his client's allegations.

"We want Takeoff to be arrested, charged with felony rape, be convicted, to serve time in state prison," he told Billboard. "Unfortunately justice has been slow in this particular case. It is a month and a half since the rape and no arrests have been made. I hope law enforcement continues to push their investigation forward and does so aggressively and in a more timely manner, but we don't have control over that case."

In a statement provided to Variety, Takeoff’s attorney, Drew Findling, responded to the lawsuit. "On behalf of Mr. Ball, we have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence," he said.

"What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Mr. Ball are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."