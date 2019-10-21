Take a Look Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Whimsical Wedding Reception

Fans are getting a glimpse inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s “magical” second wedding reception.

On Sunday, celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss shared some details about the extravagant affair on her Instagram, posting a photo of the happy couple from their wedding day and another from inside their luxurious venue.

“So blessed to have become friends with these two soulmates. We had a lot of fun planning the wedding together. @haileybieber @justinbieber 📷 @josevilla,” Weiss captioned the photos, taken by photographer Jose Villa.

A little more than a year after the pop star and model tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 30, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

For the reception, guests were seated at long white tables, whimsically decorated with dim candlelight and neutral floral arrangements from Mark’s Garden, a Los Angeles-based luxury floral and event design agency. The decor also included a canopy of greenery which hung over the venue with subtle drop lights made by Technical Event Company.

The romantic space was designed by Edgar Zamora and his event and interior design company, Revelry Event Designers.

Following the wedding celebration, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were thrilled with the way the venue decor turned out.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE at the time. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel on the Montage property, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Montage’s Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening.

Since the luxurious celebration, the couple has had a whirlwind couple of weeks. In addition to releasing his new song, “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay, Bieber joined his wife in a joint Calvin Klein campaign.

And the power couple shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with a source recently telling PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin have decided to forgo an immediate honeymoon.

“For Justin and Hailey, every day is like a honeymoon,” a source close to the couple said. “They have time to enjoy each other’s company daily. They don’t have a honeymoon trip planned at the moment, and they are both fine with it.”

Despite putting the honeymoon on hold, the newlywed pair have continued to spend plenty of time together from enjoying couples massages to indulging in romantic picnics in the park.