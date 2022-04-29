Justin Bieber Releases New Song 'Honest' Featuring Rapper Don Toliver

The singer told Apple Music 1 that he is a "genuine fan" of the rapper featured on his new song

Justin Bieber is helping his fans ring in the weekend with a brand new song.

The "Holy" singer, 28, dropped a new track — and an accompanying winter-themed music video — called "Honest" on Friday with rapper Don Toliver.

As the video for "Honest" begins, Bieber is seen in a bright coral-colored ski mask, with only his eyes and mouth visible. Viewers follow as Bieber then pops up in what appears to be a ski lodge as snow falls outside the window and the singer is dressed in all-white winter gear.

Throughout the video, Bieber and Toliver are seen weaving through snow-covered woods while riding snowmobiles. The duo then end up face to face with a third character in the video and involved in a dramatic shoot-out.

"I like that hazel on you / I look straight in your eyes, holy matrimony," Bieber sings in the song. Later, he croons, "Honest / You kept it real with me from jump."

The video ends with Bieber and Toliver gathered around a fire with their two female companions, safe and sound.

"Honest" was released just days after the singer shared a silly music video for a fun rap song titled "I Feel Funny," which featured him goofing off on an actual music video set in an orange ski mask.

The short music video was directed by Cole Bennett, who explained that it was shot in between filming the video for "Honest."

Bieber told Ebro Darden in a preview of an upcoming Apple Music 1 interview that he has always loved Toliver's "swag," saying he is a "genuine fan" of the Houston native.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty for Coachella

"He's very unique," Bieber said. "And he just is himself. And that's what I love about any artist that can just has a lane and does what they do and does it well."

Bieber is currently on his Justice World Tour 2022, making stops around the United States. Earlier this month, Bieber surprised fans by joining his friend Daniel Caesar onstage at Coachella.