While Tai'Aysha says that her new single is "about cutting loose, letting go, and throwing yourself into the night," she clarifies that in her real life, she's "never actually had a one-night stand"

Tai'Aysha and Saweetie Bring the Heat in New 'One Night Ting' Music Video

It may only be February, but Tai'Aysha is already bringing us a song for the summer.

On Wednesday, the Boston-born, Miami-based singer — who was recently signed to Atlantic Records — premiered the music video for her debut single "One Night Ting" featuring Saweetie exclusively on PEOPLE.

While Tai'Aysha, 23, said in a statement that the song is "about cutting loose, letting go, and throwing yourself into the night," she clarified that in her real life, she's "never actually had a one-night stand."

"I've tried, but they come to my house the next day or send me flowers," she said.

When shooting the music video with Tai'Aysha, Saweetie, 28 — who raps a verse on the track — wanted the experience to mirror the one they had recording in the studio.

"[We] had hella fun making this record, and we really tried to capture that feeling in the video," she said. "Tai'Aysha's fly, so it was only right we link up on a song."

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor, "One Night Ting" samples Shabba Ranks's 1992 dancehall classic, "Ting A Ling."

While Tai'Aysha certainly channels dancehall into "One Night Ting," she explained in her recent "A Day in the Life of Me" vlog that she never wants to put herself "in a box."

"I have a little bit of everything," she said. "I feel like I have every single genre hit on the head. I have super pop stuff, dancehall tracks, I have R&B stuff, so I feel like I have a really universal thing. I love everybody, so I want everybody to love me and my craft."

At the end of the day, Tai'Aysha said she wants to make "music for women."

"I want women, when they hear me, to be like, 'You know what? I feel more confident, more sexy,'" she said. "When you hear my music, you're going to be like, 'Damn. I need a little drink, and I want to hit the beach.'"

Tai'Aysha Tai'Aysha | Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

A free spirit in the truest sense, Tai'Aysha, who is Domican and Cambodian, started dancing almost as soon as she could walk. Then, post-high school, she started modeling.

In between her day job at a flower shop, she made dance videos that quickly gained hundreds of thousands of followers on her Instagram, including Icon Music Group founder Steve Morales, who reached out and signed her after just one recording session in Miami.

Within a year, Tai'Aysha — who is inspired by artists like Lauryn Hill, Rihanna and Sade — inked her deal with Atlantic Records, and this is just the start of what's to come.