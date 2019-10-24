T-Pain Announces His 1-UP DLC Tour Is Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales

T-Pain is announcing that his 1UP DLC tour is canceled, telling his fans in an Instagram video Tuesday that he was “advised to lie” about the reason why.

While the tour was meant to kick off in November, the 34-year-old rapper said that low ticket sales have caused him to make the tough call to cancel, explaining that he and his team didn’t begin the planning process in time to put together a successful tour.

“Some things got cut, some corners got cut, production went missing, and you know, I wasn’t as hands-on with the planning and things as I should’ve been, because I’ve been busy as hell,” the Masked Singer champion said.

“I just thought since the first 1UP Tour went well, sold out every city, then this should be good,” he continued. “But having said that, I’m going to take it upon myself to cancel the 1UP DLC Tour. Because it just would have been a bad look for me, and it wouldn’t have been entertaining for y’all. So, I’d rather just leave it for a later time.”

“Now, let me tell you, I was advised to lie about this,” T-Pain continued, saying that he was told to come up with an excuse like needing “me time” or “time to spend with family”

“We f—ed up,” he said bluntly. “I’ma keep it real with y’all, man.”

“Most artists lie,” he continued. “Whenever concerts get canceled or tours get canceled, it’s for low ticket sales. It ain’t really about whatever the f— reason they say.”

T-Pain continued to say that he thinks it’s wrong to lie, considering fans are “spending your hard-earned money” on tickets and make plans around the show.

“So I just wanted to take it upon myself to say, this is my decision to do this, and I should’ve been more hands-on with the planning of it,” he said, promising that he would properly plan a new tour and that anyone who already purchased tickets will get a full refund.

T-Pain concluded the video expressing gratitude to fans who have supported him and by encouraging others to let go.

“You can’t hold onto a mistake just because you spent a long time making it,” he said.

The rapper later addressed the cancelation on Twitter — as well as the media attention his honesty has gotten.

“Sure would’ve loved all this media coverage when I announced the tour. The media loves life’s lows. FREE PROMO FOR THE BAD SHIT!! EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT THE NEGATIVE PARTS!!!!!!!” he said in one tweet.

In another tweet, he thanked his fans for their ongoing support.

“All good tho. I really really really really really appreciate the love you guys give me and have for me. After 15 years I know how these things go. I love y’all fr. I’ll be buyin those dranks soon enough. LOOK OUT FOR NEW TOUR DATES!!!!!” he wrote.

Among the canceled shows were concerts in Texas, Washington, California and Colorado.