Buy U a Hospital Stay! T-Pain Shares Brother's Colossal Hospital Bill Totaling $1.4 Million

December 27, 2018 03:10 PM

When it comes to saving the life of a dear family member, T-Pain won’t think twice about footing the bill because he’s got money in the bank.

On Wednesday, the Tallahassee-born rapper (born Faheem Rasheed Najm) took to Instagram to share the gasp-worthy total of his brother’s million dollar month-long hospital stay.

“I first wanna say thank you to all the ppl that were involved in keeping my brother alive,” he wrote, sharing the complete cost of $1,402,977. “I can’t express enough gratitude to the medical staff that kept my family whole.”

“My brother was in two hospitals for a total of a month and some change,” he adds. “Just got the bills.”

Although T-Pain, 33, didn’t share the current condition of his brother or what had landed him in the hospital in the first place, it’s sure clear that his holiday wish came true.

A rep for T-Pain didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

