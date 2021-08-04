"They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs," T.I. recounted his Amsterdam arrest on Instagram Live while still in custody, holding up a wad of cash he attempted to use for bail

T.I. Says He Was Arrested in Amsterdam After a Bike Incident with a Cop: 'Still Not Upset'

T.I. has found himself in some more legal hot water, but he doesn't seem too bothered by it.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 40, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday while apparently in police custody in Amsterdam, saying he was arrested after an incident on a bike with a cop.

"So, I'm locked up now," T.I. started in the video.

He recounted the incident, claiming he breezed through an intersection on a bike and his handlebar broke off the police officer's side mirror. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., also noted that he didn't have his passport on him at the time.

"It'll be fine. But he was extremely upset," he said in the video. "I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I'm still not upset. I'm having a phenomenal time. They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged."

T.I. said that he attempted to post bail himself, flaunting a wad of cash from his pocket, but alleged police would not take it. He had to call someone to bring him his passport before he could be released.

The Kill the King artist has been vacationing around Europe with wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris as they celebrate their 11th anniversary.

PEOPLE confirmed in May that the couple recently were investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged sexual assault. The investigation came after a woman spoke with police anonymously in April about an assault that she said took place in 2005. Another woman in Las Vegas reported a similar incident in May.

A woman named Sabrina Peterson publicly accused them of forcing women to take drugs and have sex with them, claiming that T.I. once held a gun to her head. The couple denied the allegations and threatened legal action at the time.

