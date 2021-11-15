"Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do s--- forever — and that's a good thing," SZA told concertgoers while performing a week after the Astroworld Festival tragedy

SZA Stops Utah Concert After Fan Passes Out, Addresses Astroworld: 'It's Important We Make Sure They're Okay'

SZA believes the Astroworld tragedy will change concerts forever.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer addressed the tragic incident — which has left 10 dead and hundreds injured — after pausing her own show in Salt Lake City, Utah to check on a fan that had fainted in the crowd.

In a video from the concert, which has since been shared on TikTok, SZA notes that while concertgoers passing out during shows is common, she asserts, however, that dying is not.

"Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before," the "Love Galore" songstress says in the clip, before stopping mid-speech to distribute water to attendees.

sza

She then speaks about Astroworld, saying: "And it's like, somebody said, 'People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.' But people don't die at concerts all the time," she said. "... None of us should ever. Like, don't ever forget that."

"Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do s--- forever — and that's a good thing," she explains in the video.

In a second video, SZA points out the fan who had passed out.

"This person is literally flat out, like passed the f--- out, flat on the ground, non-responsive," the Grammy-nominated singer says. "And it's important that we just make sure that they're okay."

While waiting for medical personnel, SZA grows frustrated, expressing: "Wait, where the f---- is the medic?"

The deadly Astroworld Festival, hosted and created by rapper Travis Scott, took place on Friday, Nov. 5.

SZA, who performed at the event ahead of the fatal crowd surge, previously addressed the incident, saying she was "speechless."