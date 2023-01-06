SZA Squashes Rumored 'Beef' with Taylor Swift and Says She 'Genuinely Loved' Her 'Midnights' Album

SZA is hitting "Snooze" on rumors that she has anything but love for Taylor Swift.

Both artists' respective latest albums — SZA's SOS and Swift's Midnights — have the potential to nab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week. But it's not a competition, the "Shirt" singer-songwriter ensured fans via Twitter on Thursday.

In a tweet posted at 11:59 p.m., SZA thanked fans for supporting her new record, emphasizing that there was only "1 minute left in the tracking" period for this week's charts.

"thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping [digital versions]," wrote the 33-year-old performer. "Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE [...] LOVE TO EVERYONE 🤍"

SZA. Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

After the tweet was posted, several Swifties criticized SZA with allegations that she was looking to outperform Midnights. "and if taylor tweeted something like this, y'all losers will call her chart obsessed," read one Twitter user's post amid a flurry of back-and-forth arguments from many fans discussing which they think deserves the No. 1 slot.

Less than 30 minutes after SZA's initial tweet was sent, she posted another, clarifying that she has nothing against Swift, 33, or her music.

"Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," wrote the Grammy winner. "I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao"

She continued, "I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍"

In an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast last month, the "Good Days" singer opened up about how she felt watching SOS top the musical charts — and make her Spotify's No. 1 artist globally.

"I never thought in a million years that people would like it," SZA (whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe) told the outlet at the time. "My dad's visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn't lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we're just hanging out, 'cause it didn't go badly!"