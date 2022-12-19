SZA Says the Success of New Album 'SOS' Is 'Scary' Because She 'Never Thought' Fans Would Like It

The "Good Days" singer dropped her sophomore album earlier this month

By
Published on December 19, 2022 05:50 PM
SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
SZA. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

SZA never thought her sophomore album SOS would get this kind of response.

During an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast on Sunday, the "Good Days" singer opened up about how she felt watching her newly-released record top the musical charts — and make her Spotify's No. 1 artist globally.

"I never thought in a million years that people would like it," SZA (whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe) told the outlet. "My dad's visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn't lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we're just hanging out, 'cause it didn't go badly!"

Later in the interview, the "I Hate U" singer, 33, revealed that she felt doubt ahead of its release — but was determined to get it over with.

"It happened probably just a few times, like maybe up until the last week, when I texted [my label] and was like, 'We don't have to put this out. We could just pull out and move it to January. We can just let this go.' "

"And then part of me was just like, I just wanna get it over with. I wanna meet my own fate. If n----- hate it, then great. I can never do music again. And I told my engineer, we'll move to India, and we'll live on an ashram, and we'll take a vow of silence, and that's it… And it is also really scary that it didn't go that way because I'm like, now what do I do? And what does this actually mean and when do the tides turn? When does everyone decide that they hate me again or that this sucks?"

She concluded, "And that's unhealthy. That's something I need to talk to my therapist about."

SZA opened up to PEOPLE about the LP shortly before its release, in a conversation surrounding her latest Crocs collection.

RELATED VIDEO: SZA Stops Utah Concert After Fan Passes Out, Addresses Astroworld: 'It's Important We Make Sure They're Okay'

"The sound is a little bit of literally everything," the "Kill Bill" singer told PEOPLE of her new album during the discussion. "It's a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It's about heartbreak, it's about being lost, it's about being pissed."

SZA added that she doesn't want to be "boxed into anything" when it comes to describing the sounds included on her new project, which she said would include a "wordy" track list with "definitely a lot of yelling.

"It's my first album in five years, so I'm ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life," she explained. "Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time."

Related Articles
SZA and Phoebe Bridgers
SZA Says Phoebe Bridgers Collab Came After Connecting Over DMs: 'She Was Cool as F---'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
SZA Reveals Sophomore Album 'S.O.S.' 's Release Date While Serving as Musical Guest on 'SNL'
SZA for her second collaboration with Crocs, which launches tomorrow. Talked the collection, her style and SNL Performance. Credit: Breyona Holt; https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pB1js8amvJgSTS5k4vsqcevM_cKFwFtf
SZA Launches Second Collection with Crocs Inspired by Y2K Fashion: 'Comfortable and Cute'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
SZA Seems to Confirm Plastic Surgery Rumors in New Album Lyrics
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
·      Larkin Poe Open Up About the Influence of Artists Such as Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and Fellow Sister Act Heart
Larkin Poe on Their New Album and the Current 'State of Change' in the Music Industry
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Chaka Khan attends as City Council of New York presents Chaka Khan with proclamation honoring her life and achievements at Times Square on October 25, 2022 in New York City.
Chaka Khan Says Singers Who Use Auto-Tune 'Need to Get a Job at the Post Office'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Monopolize Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: '10 Out of 10'
Indio, CA - April 30: Saturday headliner Carrie Underwood performs on the Mane State on the second day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Fields, Indio, CA on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood Says She Used to 'Lose Respect' for Singers Who 'Can't Hit the Notes' in Concert
How Writing a Viral Hit Helped Noah Kahan Restore His 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired His New Album
How Writing a Viral Hit Restored Noah Kahan's 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired New Album 'Stick Season'
3/10/98 Hollywood, CA. Mariah Carey at the 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards.
Mariah Carey Says She'll Release the Lost Alternative Rock Album She Secretly Recorded in 1995
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Rina Sawayama attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Rina Sawayama on Meeting Lady Gaga After Her Tour Bus Broke Down, Becoming Friends with Elton John
Doja Cat is seen arriving to VOGUE World
'Bald and Cute' Doja Cat Teases Why She Won't 'Tell Anybody Anything' About New Album
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are Equally Talented — 'If Not Better' — Than Male Artists
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are 'Equally' Talented as Male Artists — 'If Not Better'