SZA Reveals She Has Permanently Damaged Her Vocal Cords After 11 Months of Touring: 'Pray For Me'

SZA may have done permanent damage to her vocal cords after 11 grueling months of touring.

The “All The Stars” singer, 27, has taken a break from the TDE Championship Tour which she announced in a series of now-deleted tweets on Tuesday night.

“I just wanna be left alone my priorities are f—— up. They been f—— up. I need space goodbye. Tonight was the test. That settles that,” she wrote in tweets that were captured by Vulture. “My voice is permanently injured. Great !!!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!’n.”

Last week, her label, Top Dawg, announced she’d be taking time off the tour on Instagram, writing, “I got some bad news. I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour.”

“Her vocal chords [sic] are swollen and she have [sic] to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage,” the statement continued. “We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates.”

“She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status. As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys. -Top Dawg,” the statement concluded.

A rep for SZA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

SZA also shared the message on her Instagram account, adding her own message in the caption.

“For anyone who hasn’t seen this . I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight . Ive been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time,” she wrote.

“I’m not sick my voice just won’t f—— work😔 🤷🏾‍♀️. If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently . I’m genuinely sorry for every face,voice ,and energy field I won’t be touching!” she continued.

The guilt of letting down people that u Love is unreal . I’m connected to y’all like family . My actual energy exchange partners. This reminds me of the time I left my mom at botanical gardens by accident 😢 — SZA (@sza) May 24, 2018

“I’m literally taking as many steroids as I can to speed this up!! Its a waiting game and super weird to be blamed for stuff outta my control but I get it ! again .. I’m sorry..I’ll be right back,” SZA added. “Pray for me or don’t . Preciate u either way ❤-S”

Last Thursday, SZA also tweeted an apology to her fans after she couldn’t make several tour dates.

“The guilt of letting down people that u Love is unreal . I’m connected to y’all like family . My actual energy exchange partners. This reminds me of the time I left my mom at botanical gardens by accident,” she wrote.

The singer recently made a cameo in Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” music video which debuted earlier this month.

She was nominated for five Grammy Awards earlier this year, including for best new artist — making her the year’s most Grammy-nominated woman.