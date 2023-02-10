SZA Named Billboard's 2023 Woman of the Year: 'A Distinct Force'

SZA is still sitting on top!

On Friday, Billboard announced that the "Kill Bill" singer will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1.

"Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts," Hannah Karp, Billboard's editorial director said in a press release.

She continued, "The release of her latest album, SOS has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can't wait to honor her as Woman of the Year."

More honorees include Becky G who will receive the Impact Award, Doechii with the Rising Star Award, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award and Latto with the Powerhouse Award.

Lainey Wilson will be honored with the Rulebreaker Award, while Lana Del Rey with receive the Visionary Award and TWICE the Breakthrough Award.

Becky G, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson and Lana Del Rey. Steven Simione/FilmMagic, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Kevin Winter/Getty

The award show — hosted by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson — will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Performers and celebrity presenters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to attend the award show are available now at billboardwomeninmusic.com.

SZA, 33, released her second studio album SOS — which topped the Billboard 200 — in March and spoke to PEOPLE about the experiences that shaped her into who she is today.

"I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am," SZA (born Solána Rowe) said at the time. "It's like, I didn't go to prom because I didn't have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with ... [and now] it's so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties."

She continued, "All these things, if I had such a fulfilling existence and experience in high school, I would've felt validated to the point where I didn't need to do anymore. [So] I just had to do more, I had to be more because I was like, 'This s—ty experience can't be the end of it because if it is, I am cooked.' "