Vivica A. Fox Returns as Copperhead in SZA's Epic 'Kill Bill' Music Video: WATCH

SZA had a bit of help from Vivica A. Fox — as her Kill Bill character Copperhead (aka Vernita Green) — in killing her ex.

On Tuesday, SZA, 33, gave fans the Quentin Tarantino nostalgia they didn't know they needed by recruiting Fox as her driver in the "Kill Bill" music video.

The nearly five-minute clip for the hit song begins with the singer reading a letter from an ex who broke up with her as people begin shooting at her trailer (which seemingly references Budd's trailer in Kill Bill Vol. 2) in an attempt to kill her. SZA (born Solána Rowe) survives the shooting and hops in the car with Fox, 58, as she sings the first chorus.

"I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next/How'd I get here," she sings. "I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone."

SZA then suits up and takes a ride on her motorcycle before she impressively fights off a group of people with a sword. Then, the video turns animated and the "Nobody Gets Me" singer walks up to her ex, rips his heart out and walks away.

In the end, her track "Seek and Destroy" begins to play as a nude SZA hangs from the ceiling on ropes.

The singer-songwriter released her sophomore album SOS in December. Since then, "Kill Bill" became the No. 1 trending song in the UK earlier this month and has garnered over 195 million streams to date on Spotify.

In light of the release, SZA spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month about embracing who she truly is.

"Right now I'm just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bitch, and that's OK," she said at the time. "Not all the time, but I'm not a bubblegum sweetheart and that's OK."

She continued, "I'm OK with also being the villain, I'm OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be."

Ultimately, this album is SZA "coming to terms with all the different parts of me."

"I can't be sad just 'cause I'm not a sweetheart," the "Conceited" singer says. "I feel like I'm multifaceted, I can be really sweet, I can be really vengeful, I can be violent, I can be nurturing and all these things."

