SZA Says She's Embracing Her 'Bitch' Era: 'I'm Not a Bubblegum Sweetheart'

"I feel like I'm multifaceted, I can be really sweet [and] I can be really vengeful," says SZA, who released her sophomore album SOS on Dec. 9

Published on January 5, 2023 01:40 PM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
SZA. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

Sometime in between the making of her sophomore album SOS, out now, SZA realized what's most important: embracing who she truly is — even if that means being "bitch."

"Right now I'm just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bitch, and that's OK," SZA, 33, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Not all the time, but I'm not a bubblegum sweetheart and that's OK."

She continued, "I'm OK with also being the villain, I'm OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be."

Ultimately, this album is SZA (born Solána Rowe) "coming to terms with all the different parts of me."

"I can't be sad just 'cause I'm not a sweetheart," the "Conceited" singer says. "I feel like I'm multifaceted, I can be really sweet, I can be really vengeful, I can be violent, I can be nurturing and all these things."

Her efforts were well received. "Kill Bill," her second track on the album about murdering an ex became the UK's No. 1 trending song on Wednesday and has garnered over 150 million streams to date on Spotify.

"I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?" the Grammy-winner sings. "I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone."

SZA chose to end the album with the powerful "Forgiveless," just after her soft and hopeful "Good Days" — and this wasn't a coincidence.

"'Good days' is gentle and hopeful and all these things, but the truth is life is arresting and it's not going to end how we want," the "Gone Girl" singer says. "And a lot of s— that's been done to me, or that's happened in general, I may move on and accept things, but I'll never forget."

She continued, "It'll always be f— you in a special place in my mind. So it's that. It's like, 'Yeah, we can move forward and believe in good days and all that, but don't forget. Don't forget it's still f— you.' "

Still, fans haven't seen everything yet and SZA says to "keep your eyes and ears peeled for the deluxe."

