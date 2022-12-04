SZA Reveals Sophomore Album 'S.O.S.' 's Release Date While Serving as Musical Guest on 'SNL'

SZA has set a release date for her upcoming album.

S.O.S., the long-awaited sophomore LP from the Top Dawg Entertainment signee, 33, arrives on Friday, Dec. 9, she revealed during her Saturday Night Live musical guest performance over the weekend.

The revelation came at the end of SZA's set of her recent single "Shirt," when the Dec. 9 release date hit the screen behind her.

SZA also debuted a brand-new track on the show, "Blind," which she performed with strings and a smokey background. She teased the studio version of the track on Instagram shortly after her musical guest stint, re-confirming the release date with a few cinematic shots of herself.

The upcoming release from the star comes about over five years after she released her Grammy-nominated debut album Ctrl in 2017.

Elsewhere during the SNL episode, SZA was joined by host Keke Palmer and a handful of cast members for digital short "Big Boys," an ode to larger men during the wintertime.

The musician previously revealed that her new album — which features cover art of her sitting above a body of water — would release in December in last month's Billboard cover story, and opened up to PEOPLE about the LP earlier this week.

"The sound is a little bit of literally everything," SZA told PEOPLE of her new album during a discussion surrounding her latest Crocs collection. "It's a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It's about heartbreak, it's about being lost, it's about being pissed."

SZA added that she doesn't want to be "boxed into anything" when it comes to describing the sounds included on her new project, which she said will include a "wordy" tracklist with "definitely a lot of yelling."

"It's my first album in five years, so I'm ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life," she explained. "Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time."