"I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening," SZA clarified of her dating timeline with Drake

SZA Responds to New Drake Song, Confirms They Dated: 'It's All Love and Peace'

SZA has confirmed that she and Drake dated in the 2000s — but according to her, his timeline is a little off.

In 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's new song "Mr. Right Now" released last week, the Canadian rapper, 33, claims in his featured verse that he and SZA dated 12 years ago, with the lyrics, "Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

SZA, 29, set the record straight on social media Sunday, saying that the two were once involved romantically but insisting their dynamic didn't involve "anything underage or creepy." (SZA turned 18 in November 2008.)

"So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," the "Prom" singer tweeted. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace."

SZA continued in a separate tweet, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago."

After the song dropped last week, some fans believed that the rapper was not being truthful. Wrote one Twitter user, "Now why'd drake have to bring sza's good name out like that 😭😭."

"Wait stop the music .... Sza and Drake dated in 2008?" added another, while a third questioning fan tweeted, "Y'all really believe Drake & Sza dated? are y'all that stupid?"

While a rep for the "All the Stars" singer didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment about their relationship history following the release of "Mr. Right Now," Drake and SZA (real name: Solána Imani Rowe) have previously been friendly and were photographed together in 2017.

