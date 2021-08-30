Syesha Mercado Shares Footage from 'Refreshing' Visit with Son Amen'Ra amid Custody Battle

Syesha Mercado said Amen'Ra was taken from her custody on March 11

Mercado, 34, and her partner Tyron Deneer spent the supervised visitation outside in a park with family members, she explained in a video on her Instagram Story.

"It was just so refreshing to be in the sun with our son and to have him feel the rays on his skin and have him experience his culture — us drumming to him, us singing to him, us holding him and just being completely present," she said.

In a video, Mercado filmed 18-month-old 'Ra cuddling up to his mother as she held him in her arms and sang to him.

"All of the affirmation, all of the prayers, all of the positive thinking and mantras, they're shifting the energy and they're doing exactly what needs to be done in order to bring our baby home," she said. "Literally I envision and I imagine him every day walking in that door just so happy and saying 'Mama.'"

Mercado announced on Aug. 20 that she and Deneer had been reunited with their newborn daughter Ast one week after they lost custody of the child, and in the week since have been fighting to finally bring their son home as well.

Mercado alleged that the boy was "forcefully and legally kidnapped by CPS" on March 11 amid claims that she and Deneer denied him a B12 shot "that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie," she wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The new parents had taken the child to a Florida hospital in late February to help him get additional fluids while Mercado transitioned from breastfeeding to bottle feeding due to her pregnancy.

Randy Warren, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, previously told PEOPLE that an investigation was launched after authorities receiving a tip about a child who was "suffering from severe malnutrition."

"Ultimately the child, by order of a judge, was sheltered and treatment took place," Warren said. "The parents refused to cooperate."

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families previously told PEOPLE that while specific case information is confidential, the department's actions "are always to ensure the well-being of children."

In a press conference held on Aug. 17, Deneer denied any allegations that he and Mercado had abused their children.

"The only thing that we have ever done as parents is make responsible decisions, loving decisions," Deener said. "We have not committed any crime. We have not abused our babies."

"Our life revolves around health, balance and doing what we can to guide our children," he added. "Nothing that we do is detrimental to our babies."

Mercado, meanwhile, grew emotional as she spoke about having both of her children taken from her.

"I am a first-time mom and I've been deprived of holding my babies, and feeding my babies," she said. "I didn't get to see Ra say mama for the first time. I didn't get to see my babies meet for the first time. I didn't get to see that and I can't go back and redo that moment. I will never be able to go back and redo that moment."

"I'm supposed to be loving my babies," the singer continued. "I've been deprived of that and I don't know how to articulate it. It hurts so bad."

Louis Baptiste, one of Mercado's attorneys, said at the press conference that the children were in the care of an estranged relative.