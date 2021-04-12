Swizz Beatz Honors Late 'Brother' DMX: He 'Would Take Care of Everybody Before Himself'

Swizz Beatz is remembering the late DMX.

In an Instagram video Saturday, a day after the rapper born Earl Simmons died following a heart attack the week prior, Beatz shared a lengthy video speaking about the legend's legacy and the impact DMX had on his career.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My brother was a different type of brother. A different type of artist. A different type of creative. Different type of soul," the rapper, né Kasseem Dean, said in the eight-minute, 30-second video. "Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else. I never seen him live his life for his self."

"DMX was the biggest. And let me tell you why he was the biggest. He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did for himself," the 42-year-old added, praising him for not flaunting his wealth via jewelry or cars. "He'd get on that stage and pray with 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than everybody that he was praying for. My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself."

Swizz Beatz and DMX Image zoom Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Beatz compared the late rapper to a "prophet," saying he had "never seen a human like him."

Beatz continued by talking about the things DMX endured from a young age and since the release of his first song.

"He took everybody's pain and he made it his," he said. "He was in so much pain that he would go to jail to have his freedom. He would go to jail to escape his pain. That's how much pain he had every day."

Beatz praised his character, humility and empathy. He also credited the late rap star for inspiring his own career.

"We lost a real giant," Beatz said as he became emotional. "He's not in pain no more... He was the most loyal person I've ever know."

Beatz also recounted a sweet dream where he hugged the late rapper and saw him smile.

"We wrestled, we was play fighting like we always do. And he got up and he grabbed me very tight, and he looked at me and he gave me a smile. Which I knew he was OK, I knew he was in a better space," Beatz said. "Mind you, before that dream, my stomach hurt, I had the shivers, migraines, you name it. When I woke up, I felt different because I knew my brother was happy. I got a cigar, I got me something to drink, I went swimming and I played his music."

DMX, a father of 15, died on April 9, a week after suffering a heart attack at age 50.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."