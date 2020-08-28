Swizz Beatz Celebrates Wife Alicia Keys Career Accomplishments with Sweet Video: 'Congrats Baby'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Alicia Keys recently became "the most certified female R&B artist of the millennium"

Swizz Beatz is one proud husband!

On Thursday, the hip-hop artist celebrated wife Alicia Keys for becoming "the most certified female R&B artist of the millennium" with a sweet video hyping her up. (The title was previously held by Beyoncé.)

In the footage — shared by Keys on her Instagram —Beatz approaches the singer while asking her where her glass of wine is as she washes some dishes. He then hands her his own as she shyly runs away from the camera laughing.

"This is serious! The highest selling R&B female artist of the decade, 16 million worldwide, beating everybody — everybody, and you're just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don't say nothing about that?" Beatz, 41, asks Keys as the pair begin laughing together.

"That's big," he says, before adding, "Congrats baby."

Keys, 39, added a note in her caption about the accomplishment, thanking her fans for helping her get here.

"He’s always creepin’ up on me!! 😆😆😆⁣," the songstress joked about Beatz, with whom she recently celebrated 10 years of marriage with. "He thinks I'm too humble but that's just me. I'm grateful. I'm honored that you chose to connect with me and show me so much love!! Wow!! The most certified female R&B artist of the millennium????? I had to re-look up the word millennium!!! 🤯🤯🤯 deaammmmnnnn and just putting my humility to the side for a sec...20 million albums sales and 27.5 Million certified digital sales (US) 💥💥💥 just sayin' 💁🏽‍♀️⁣."

"But listen for real y'all, you are my heart! You are so important to me!" Keys continued. "So let's keep dreaming big, and choosing love and being about each other cuz the world needs us BAD right now!!! And HATE can never win! We won't let it!"⁣

The "No One" singer ended her caption: "I love you all and I love my hubby for always helping me celebrate even when I'm just washing dishes around the house 💜💜💜👑👑👑⁣ ALICIA album 🔥🔥🔥.... I'll tell you when I’m ready 😂😂😂 cheers fam!! 🍷🍷🍷."

Now fans anxiously await the coming of Keys' forthcoming self-titled seventh studio album, A.L.I.C.I.A.