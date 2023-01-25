Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Is a 'Gift to This World' as He Celebrates Her Birthday: 'Facts'

"I wish you many many more years of greatness and epic blessings," he wrote in an Instagram post

By
Published on January 25, 2023 04:05 PM
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Keys. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Swizz Beatz is celebrating Alicia Keys' birthday the way he knows best: through song.

To mark the occasion, Beatz opted to "start this amazing Queens Bday with a dedication song" by Marv Milly where he remixed some of her greatest hits and rapped about the 42-year-old "Girl on Fire."

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys 🎂🎂 I wish you many many more years of greatness and Epic blessings . You know we about to go crazy," he wrote alongside a compilation video of Keys over the years. "Everybody wish AK happy Bday let's go."

The opening of the video reads "Alicia Keys Tribute" and begins with Milly rapping, "Aquarius, the big fish, she's notorious for big hits."

He continues, "She's one of the purest goddesses alive, What I love about her most is the positive vibes. It's her birthday and I've got a surprise."

In a separate post, the producer, 44, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, shared a slow-motion video of Keys with Frank Ocean's "Chanel," Sir's "D'Evils" and Bhad Bhabie's "Hi Bich" playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Keys marked her birthday by sharing a compilation video of herself and captioned the video "Big Aquarius Energy."

She continued, "I feel all your birthday love!! And I'm so grateful for you! 💋💋💋"

In 2021, Keys dedicated a song to her husband — with whom she shares sons Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8 — called "Best of Me" and he appeared in the accompanying music video which showed the couple celebrating their marriage.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter shared photos from her family ski trip — and got real with her followers about learning how to ski.

"I never thought I wanted to ski, I grew up in New York!! Who wants to go somewhere to be COLD!!!!???🥶🥶❄️❄️❄️❄️," she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging her younger brother Cole Cook.

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Keys 'Shocking' Moment When Son Came on Stage With Her: 'He's Very Shy'

The Grammy-winner continued: "But now that I tried it, what I love about it is… it forces you to live on YOUR edge, to overcome your fears of falling, of failing. It teaches me to lean into the direction of the fall. When I do I'm actually more stable and stronger than I ever believed I could be."

"I wish this for all of us this year! That we're unafraid to fall," she concluded. "That we live on the edge and find out how powerful we actually are."

Beatz, also shared photos from the holiday trip on Instagram, including a family photo with "Happy New Years From the Dean Team" written in red text over it.

