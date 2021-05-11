Swizz Beatz Announces DMX Posthumous Album Exodus Set to Be Released This Month

The late rapper's last album, Undisputed, was released in 2012, with a few singles released over the following years

After nearly nine years, DMX fans are getting new music from the rapper.

DMX, who died at the age of 50 in April, will have his posthumous album, Exodus, drop later this month, his producer, Swizz Beatz, announced Monday on social media. The album shares the name of DMX's son, Exodus Simmons.

Along with the announcement, Beatz and Ruff Ryders Entertainment also shared photos on Instagram of the album's cover art, featuring a look of DMX's neck tattoo that reads, "Exodus 1:7."

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz said of the late artist in a recent statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure."

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," his statement continued.

The posthumous DMX album will be released May 28th via Def Jam Recordings. It will come less than two months after DMX (né Earl Simmons) died April 9 after suffering a heart attack. The late rapper's last album, Undisputed, was released in 2012, with a few singles released over the following years.

Along with the May album, fans will also get to see DMX's final recorded interview in an exclusive special episode of TV One's Uncensored.

The special, set to air May 16, will feature the "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" rapper looking back on his life and legacy. In a recent preview clip for the episode, a spotlit DMX speaks about being grateful for helping to launch a music industry "movement" and for "every moment" of his life.

"I'm going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment," DMX says in the clip. "It's those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are."

In an April 30 Twitter post announcing the special episode, TV One said that the interview with DMX took place "just three week before his passing and is confirmed to be his final & most transparent to date."