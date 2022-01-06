Suspect Named in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Young Dolph

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively looking for Justin Johnson in connection with the November 2021 shooting of rapper Young Dolph

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected gunman who allegedly killed rapper Young Dolph in Makeda's Homemade Cookies store in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 17, 2021.

According to a statement posted Wednesday on the Twitter account of the Memphis Police Department in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 23-year-old Justin Johnson is wanted in the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting.

The police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for Johnson and, along with the other authorities and Crime Stoppers, are offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for any information leading to his capture.

TBI described Johnson as approximately 5'8" and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo that reads "Jaiya" on his right arm.

The statement also said that Johnson has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

"Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous," the statement added. It also noted that Johnson has been added to the TBI's "Most Wanted" list.

Just one day after the rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down at the age of 36, Memphis-area police released images of two suspects they believe were linked to the shooting.

The Memphis Police Department shared the photos taken from security footage outside the bakery on Airways Blvd. on Nov. 18, showing two men with their faces partially covered, exiting a white, two-door Mercedes-Benz.

Both individuals are seen holding firearms in the footage.

"The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times," Memphis Police shared in a statement posted to Twitter at the time. "The suspects then fled the scene."

Young Dolph, who is known for his work on the 2015 O.T. Genasis track "Cut It," is survived by his two children, Ari and Tre, and his partner, Mia Jaye.