Suspect in Murder of Migos Rapper Takeoff Released from Jail on $1 Million Bond

Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on January 5, 2023 02:10 PM

The man arrested and charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff has been released on a $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, who was taken into custody last month, was released on Wednesday, and must stay on house arrest with a GPS monitor, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Clark, 33, has pleaded not guilty to the charges that say he shot and killed Takeoff, 28, outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, according to Rolling Stone.

The outlet reported that he was arrested after authorities reviewed video evidence of the shooting, and also after his fingerprints matched a wine bottle left at the crime scene.

Clark's bond was initially set at $2 million, but was reduced after his defense team argued that he could not afford the price tag, local outlet KTRK reported. Though they fought to have it reduced to $300,000, Judge Josh Hill reportedly said bail bond companies would pay $1 million, and lowered it accordingly.

takeoff
Takeoff. Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Clark was taken into custody, authorities found a passport, cash and a Mexican itinerary, which led them to believe he was potentially planning to flee the country, according to local NBC affiliate KPRC. Still, Clark's attorney, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said he "wasn't trying to go anywhere," Rolling Stone reported.

Clark is reportedly due to appear in court again in March.

He was arrested on Dec. 1, one month after the death of Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball). The rapper was at a private party with his fellow Migos rapper Quavo (who is also his uncle) when an altercation broke out.

Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, with Police Chief Troy Finner saying at a press conference that he "was there on the scene" and "in possession of a weapon."

Takeoff has been widely mourned by the hip-hop community in the months after his death, and on Wednesday, Quavo released the emotional song "Without You" in his honor.

The track chronicles Quavo's immense grief, and reflects on the ways in which the loss will shape the rest of his life.

