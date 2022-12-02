Suspect in Migos Rapper Takeoff's Murder Arrested and Charged: 'We Made a Promise'

The Houston Police Department arrested a murder suspect in connection with the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

One month after news broke that Takeoff — real name Kirsnick Khari Ball — died in a Nov. 1 shooting, Police Chief Troy Finner announced in a press conference that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

On Nov. 22, the police department also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. When asked about Joshua's connection to the case, Finner said that he "was there on the scene" and "in possession of a weapon," but did not provide further details. "He is a felon," said Finner.

Patrick Xavier Clark. houston police department

Before Finner announced the charges, he said that he had spoken to Takeoff's mother that morning.

"My prayers continue to go out to her and his entire family, his close friends, the city of Atlanta and all of Takeoff's fans around the world. We lost a good man, and I didn't have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody — the hundreds of people that I talked to — spoke of what a great individual he was," Finner said.

He later added, "A month ago, we made a promise that we would get the individuals or the individual that's responsible for the murder of Takeoff in custody."

Takeoff, 28, was shot dead outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1.

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

Later that month, thousands of fans and loved ones filled Atlanta's State Farm Arena to honor the late rapper.

Stars including Migos rappers Quavo and Offset as well as Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake paid tribute to his legacy through performances and personal reflections at his official Celebration of Life, as they continue to grieve the loss.

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world," his official obituary, provided by a rep, read. "Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He's now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

Takeoff and his uncle, Quavo, were part of the rap trio that also included his cousin, Offset, 30. The group, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, had released music for nearly 15 years.

Most recently, however, new releases and promotional materials indicated Takeoff and Quavo were moving forward without Offset. Though each member had released solo projects in the past, the pair continued to work together, occasionally calling themselves "Unc and Phew."

Takeoff released his first solo track "Intruder" in 2017 and his debut album, The Last Rocket, in 2018.