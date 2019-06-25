Britain's Got Talent Star Susan Boyle Wants to Be a Foster Mom 'When Things Quiet Down a Bit'

Susan Boyle would like to start a family.

The Britain’s Got Talent contestant, who shot to fame in 2009 after her performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” went viral, revealed in a podcast interview this week that she’d eventually like to welcome foster children into her home.

“Well, when things quiet down a bit I would like to maybe go at fostering,” Boyle, 58, told The Sun columnist Dan Wootton on his weekly podcast.

The singer — who has been kept busy so far this year with competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions and releasing a new album — said that while she regrets never having any children of her own, “I love kids.”

“They’re good fun to be with,” she said, adding that now that she has a “lovely house, why not share it?”

When Wootton prompted that children love being around her as well, she said, “I’ve got a couple who think the world of me.”

Boyle said that focusing on the positive parts of life keeps her feeling young in her late fifties.

“Thinking on the positive things, the fact I’ve got a tour this year… that keeps me young,” she said. “All the adrenaline keeps me young.”

When asked by Wootton whether or not she thinks she will find love, she said “probably” — but quickly added, “that’s not an advert.”

“I am happy, I am loving every minute, loving life,” she said.

The singer recently competed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B. In her finals performance, she once again sang the Les Misérables song that earned her a spot on the show 10 years ago.

“I thought it would be a nice nod to bring back the song that started my career. It’s an incredibly special song to me and one that everyone associates with me,” Boyle told PEOPLE in February.

“I particularly love hearing peoples stories about where they were when they first watched the YouTube clip, what it meant to them, the memories it invoked and how years on they still get the same emotions watching it,” she added. “It was a special moment in time and one that I wanted to bring back.”

Boyle also recently released a new album, titled TEN in honor of her 10-year music career.

“TEN comes after an 18-month hiatus and it’s a look back over the last decade of my music with four new tracks that have never been heard before that I decided to keep a surprise for fans,” she told PEOPLE. “There are very few surprises in life anymore, and well I surprised everyone 10 years ago when I stepped on the BGT stage, so I thought 10 years on let’s surprise them again.”