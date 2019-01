MET R. KELLY IN FLORIDA IN 1995 AT AGE 17

I was a senior in high school, and my mom allowed me to go to the mall with friends. All of a sudden I see R. Kelly walking up to me with sunglasses on. He just kind of hugged me. Ironically, the first concert that I had ever gone to was his. He had his guy give me his number and invited me and my friend to dinner.

Later we went to the studio, and when we were alone, he said, “I know you want to be a singer.” I started singing while he played the piano, and then he kissed me. I didn’t kiss back. I was shocked. He knew I was 17. But I thought he would help me, just like he did with Aaliyah. It turned very abusive a few months in. If I looked at any of his friends, he would hit me. There would be parties and other girls. It was a really fast life and not a good one. At one point I thought I could save him. I was abused as a child, and he shared that he was abused, so we had a common bond. But it wasn’t my responsibility as a kid to save a grown man. My parents kind of knew something was going on, but they didn’t know what. What do you say, “I’m a prostitute now”? That’s what I felt like, waiting for him in hotel rooms.

At 19 I became pregnant, and he was like, “Well, you’re not gonna be a singer now.” I started to bleed and went through [a miscarriage] alone. There was no “Sorry, Lizzette.” I got mono[nucleosis], and it turned into Guillain-Barré syndrome. He sent my mother a $1,000 check to take me to the hospital, and I spent three weeks in the ICU. After that I said, “I can’t do this anymore.” I was back in Miami, and that’s when I got out.