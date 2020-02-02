From Beyoncé to Bruno (and Left Shark!): Looking Back at the Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, look back on some of the best halftime show moments of the 2000s
Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd
For the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa — which saw limited capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — The Weeknd built a stage in the stands and performed solo, taking fans through a string of his big hits. He inspired some memes while running through a gold maze with a camera in his face during "Can't Feel My Face" (and some tweets about his semi-creepy backup dancers) but ended the show with fireworks and a warm reception.
Super Bowl LIV: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
"Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do," Lopez captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram just before their performance — and show us they did. The women stunned in their high-energy 2020 performance in Miami, showing off amazing moves and musical talents - and even an incredible cameo from Lopez's young daughter, Emme.
"Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes," Pink tweeted, with endless celebs following suit in congratulatory posts on social media.
"It's a perfect moment in my life, honestly," Lopez told Vanity Fair shortly before the show, "but it's also a great time for Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that's going on in the country right now."
Super Bowl LIII: Maroon 5
For their set at the 2019 show in Atlanta, Adam Levine and his bandmates blew through a medley of their hits, and brought out Georgia hip-hop icons like Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, in addition to Travis Scott and the Georgia State University Marching Band. Following the show, Levine wrote on Instagram, "We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world's biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love."
Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake
Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl performance in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium went off without a hitch, which helped bury his infamous 2004 Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction moment further into the past. The pop star performed his greatest hits and paid homage to Prince in the "Purple Rain" singer's own hometown.
Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga
Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl performance in Houston at the NRG Stadium wowed fans across the country as she worked the crowd, performing hits like "Just Dance," "Born This Way" and "Million Reasons." She even pulled off a viral moment when it looked like she leaped into the stadium to kick off the show.
Super Bowl 50: Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars
The star-studded 2016 halftime show, which featured headliners Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, will go down as one of the most epic performances in history. Fans at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, erupted as the epic trio performed a medley of their hits for the Super Bowl's 50th game.
Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry
Perry arrived to the 2015 Super Bowl halftime stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, via a giant metal lion. Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott joined the pop star during her highly acclaimed set while Perry seamlessly went through several colorful wardrobe changes. The night also produced a new viral star, Left Shark, who became very popular for his impromptu dance moves.
Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars
Mars brought 2014 Super Bowl fans to their feet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as he kicked off his show with "Billionaire," his hit song with Travie McCoy. The star sang, danced and played the drums, captivating the audience with his undeniable stage presence. Then, Red Hot Chili Peppers joined the singer to perform "Give It Away." The unforgettable set brought in a record high of 115.3 million viewers, the largest audience in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé
Beyoncé pulled out all the stops for her 2013 halftime performance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It was entertainment at its finest as the star performed hit after hit and then brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to give the fans the Destiny's Child reunion the world was waiting for. "There haven't been that many women that have done Super Bowl halftime shows - I had to hold it down for the ladies," she told CBS. Her performance was so epic the power went out afterward - though officials said the two events were not related.
Super Bowl Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna
The pop icon hit the stage in 2012 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, to perform a string of hits including "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer." She was later joined by LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, MIA and Cee Lo Green. Fans and celebrities praised her performance until MIA flashed her middle finger on camera and the controversy from the obscene gesture began to overshadow the night.
Super Bowl Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas
The Black Eyed Peas' 2011 halftime show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, got lukewarm reviews, mostly because of the various technical difficulties that went on throughout the night. Fergie's mic got cut off at one point and the lights weren't working properly but the mood shifted as Slash and Usher came out to revive the crowd.
Super Bowl XLIV: The Who
The legendary band also faced technical difficulties at the 2010 halftime show, which took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Despite the sound issues and the slight delay between sound and visuals during the broadcast, fans were still amazed that the men were able to rock out well into their 60s.
Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
The Boss had turned down offers before, but finally bit the bullet in 2009 to perform at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida - and he did not disappoint. Springsteen and the E Street Band spent their 12-minute set ripping through his biggest hits like "Born to Run" and "Glory Days," which made for an unforgettable night.
Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
The beloved singer-songwriter - who died in 2017 - put on a solid performance at the 2008 halftime show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The set list included "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin," and "Runnin' Down a Dream."
Super Bowl XLI: Prince
Leave it to Prince to put on one of the best Super Bowl performances ever. The "Purple Rain" singer lit up the 2007 Super Bowl halftime stage at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with songs like "Let's Go Crazy" and "Baby I'm a Star" featuring the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band. Not even the rain could stop the crowd from feeling every single moment of the iconic show, all the more poignant since the singer's tragic 2016 death.
Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones
The Stones had to censor their 2006 halftime show at Ford Field in Detroit, at the request of the NFL. Mick Jagger had to tone it down during "Start Me Up" and "Rough Justice" because of the explicit lyrics but still, the show went on to be a great one.
Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney
McCartney had fans singing along throughout his grand one-man show at the 2005 Super Bowl, which was held at the Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. He played classics, like "Live and Let Die" and "Hey Jude," and ended the set with fireworks lighting up the night sky.
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, Diddy, Nelly & Justin Timberlake
The 2004 halftime show has been called the most controversial show in Super Bowl history. The infamous wardrobe malfunction that spurred #Nipplegate happened the second Timberlake pulled off part of Jackson's outfit, exposing her right breast in front of the entire stadium and 140 million viewers at home. Timberlake still performed again in 2018 but Jackson was pretty much blacklisted from the event after that.