From Beyoncé to Bruno (and Left Shark!): Looking Back at the Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows

"Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do," Lopez captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram just before their performance — and show us they did. The women stunned in their high-energy 2020 performance in Miami, showing off amazing moves and musical talents - and even an incredible cameo from Lopez's young daughter, Emme.

"Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes," Pink tweeted, with endless celebs following suit in congratulatory posts on social media.

"It's a perfect moment in my life, honestly," Lopez told Vanity Fair shortly before the show, "but it's also a great time for Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that's going on in the country right now."