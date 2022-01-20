Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Join Forces for Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer

Pepsi is gearing up for its highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show with an epic trailer for this year's performance.

In the nearly four-minute clip, directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, each artist receives a text message from Dr. Dre, 51, inviting them to meet at SoFi Stadium.

Grammy award-winning writer Adam Blackstone scored the spot, which also features a playlist of the performers' greatest hits.

Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a press release that the company "wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture" ahead of the performance.

"It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content," Kaplan said.

The trailer begins with Eminem, 49, and an imaginary version of his former self frantically moving around words floating in the air as his 2013 hit "Rap God" plays in the background. The music suddenly stops and the words disappear when the rapper excitedly receives his text message.

As Eminem races off screen, the scene briefly shifts to an airplane taking off into the sunset and flying over Snoop Dogg, 50, driving a vintage car. The "Gin and Juice" rapper is seen jamming to his 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre called "The Next Episode" as he drives through California.

Suddenly, Snoop Dogg receives a text of his own and quickly whips his car around. A bystander watches him pass by while live-streaming Blige, 51, on her cell phone.

Blige is then seen posing for photos as her 2001 song "Family Affair" plays while adoring fans look on from Times Square in New York City. The "Real Love" singer then takes photos in front of her luxury car, she, too, receives a text and heads out.

As Blige drives as a sign that reads "Los Angeles," the scene shifts to Lamar, 34, who is shown speedily brainstorming lyrics when he gets his text. He races over to SoFi Stadium where he eventually unites with the other four artists ahead of their performance.

Before the meetup, Dr. Dre takes a walk on a foggy beach as his 1999 song "Still D.R.E." is played on piano keys that appear in the ocean. In the next scene, the rapper moves chess pieces around a mini version of Los Angeles as sparks fly around him.

Gray said he had a "blast" creating the Super Bowl trailer and once again collaborating with Dr. Dre, with whom he's worked on films such as Straight Outta Compton and Friday.

"Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history," Gray said in the press release, adding, "As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history."

"The Call" will air nationally in 30-second spots during NFL Divisional and Conference rounds as well as the days leading up to the big game.