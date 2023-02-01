Rihanna 'Focused' and 'Rehearsing' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will air live on Feb. 12

By
Published on February 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Rihanna: Life In pictures
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rihanna is gearing up for her big comeback.

The "Diamonds" singer will mark her return to the spotlight at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12 — and a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the singer-songwriter has been putting in the work.

"She is ready for the Super Bowl," says the source. "She is rehearsing right now. She's very excited, ready and focused."

"She can't wait to kill it," the source adds.

Rihanna, 34, has also been focused on her role as a parent after she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

"Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy," the source says of her son, whose name she has yet to reveal.

The source adds, "She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom."

Last month, Rocky, 34, stopped by for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and opened up about Rihanna taking the big stage, which will mark her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys.

"I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there," Rocky told Apple Music. "It's just incredible."

He continued, "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Says Best Part of Motherhood is Seeing Son's 'Morning Face!': 'It's the Cutest'

The star announced she was headlining the halftime show in September. At the time, she simply shared an image on Instagram.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

In October, she released her first song in nearly seven years titled "Lift Me Up." The song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Lift Me Up" is currently nominated at this year's Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

