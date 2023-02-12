See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends

Rihanna was hyped after her epic Super Bowl halftime performance.

Following her set, the singer, 34, joined friends backstage where she celebrated her history-making performance. On Sunday night, the superstar became the first woman to headline a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

In a video shared to Instagram, Rihanna is still wearing part of her performance outfit — sans the oversized jacket she wore on stage — while her friends hype her up after a job well done.

During her highly anticipated performance, Rihanna ran through an extensive setlist that began with "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella." She ended the show with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, "Diamond."

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — open to reveal her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE on Sunday night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Needed Me" singer previously played coy as to what fans should expect from the performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but said at a press conference on Thursday that narrowing down her prolific song catalog into just 13 minutes "was the biggest challenge."

"That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she said, noting there were some 39 versions of the setlist. "That's what this show is gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together."