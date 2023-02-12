See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends

The singer became the first Super Bowl headliner to perform while pregnant when she took the stage on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 11:21 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cole4M3gXfB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D mdollas11 Verified SUPERBOWL2023!!! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 Love you forevaaaa sis @badgalriri 1h
Photo: mdollas11/Instagram

Rihanna was hyped after her epic Super Bowl halftime performance.

Following her set, the singer, 34, joined friends backstage where she celebrated her history-making performance. On Sunday night, the superstar became the first woman to headline a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

In a video shared to Instagram, Rihanna is still wearing part of her performance outfit — sans the oversized jacket she wore on stage — while her friends hype her up after a job well done.

During her highly anticipated performance, Rihanna ran through an extensive setlist that began with "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella." She ended the show with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, "Diamond."

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — open to reveal her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE on Sunday night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Needed Me" singer previously played coy as to what fans should expect from the performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but said at a press conference on Thursday that narrowing down her prolific song catalog into just 13 minutes "was the biggest challenge."

"That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she said, noting there were some 39 versions of the setlist. "That's what this show is gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together."

Related Articles
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
chris martin On Why He's Excited For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Chris Martin Says He's Excited for Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'Best Singer of All Time'
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna speaks during a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna Is 'So Focused' on Super Bowl Halftime Show That She 'Forgot' Her Birthday and Valentine's Day
Rihanna
Rihanna Says She's 'Pinching' Herself Over Combination of 'Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs on stage during the Super Bowl Half Time show
Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Debuted a Brand New Fenty Launch at the Super Bowl — and It's the Perfect Red Lip Product
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
Rihanna: Life In pictures
Rihanna 'Focused' and 'Rehearsing' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Rihanna
Rihanna's 14 Biggest Songs, Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'