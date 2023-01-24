Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl LVII Ahead of the Game

As previously announced, Rihanna will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12

Published on January 24, 2023 11:45 AM
Chris Stapleton, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty, Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The complete lineup of Super Bowl LVII performers is finally here!

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Chris Stapleton, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph will deliver performances on Feb. 12 ahead of the big game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Grammy-winning country star Stapleton, 44, will sing the national anthem, while legendary R&B producer Babyface, 64, is set to perform "America the Beautiful," and Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actress Ralph, 66, will deliver a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Following their performances, as previously announced, Rihanna will take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old newly announced Oscar nominee released an official teaser trailer for her performance, which features her as a silhouette in a large, empty room. She then begins to walk forward and takes in comments from her fans.

"Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," said one voice. Another added, "It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album."

Finally, the spotlight shines directly on Rihanna — who's wearing a green furry coat, a black outfit underneath and thick silver jewelry — and she motions for silence before her 2016 track "Needed Me" begins to play.

Appearing alongside each vocalist to perform in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf will be Oscar-winning CODA actor Troy Kotsur for the national anthem, Arizona Navajo Nation member Colin Denny for "America the Beautiful" and performer Justina Miles for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as well as Rihanna's halftime show.

Additionally, during the national anthem, the U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover of State Farm Stadium featuring women aviators to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live via FOX on Sunday, Feb. 12 with pregame festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of the game.

