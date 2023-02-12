A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

A$AP Rocky is Rihanna's No. 1 fan!

At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Arizona, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

During the halftime show itself, Rocky, 34, could be seen on the turf at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, filming 34-year-old Rihanna's performance as she sang "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy" and "Work," among other hits.

The rapper filmed Rihanna's performance on his phone as he looked on, per a video of him watching the performance shared to Twitter by the NFL.

In January, the rapper joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and dished about her highly anticipated musical appearance.

"I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there," Rocky, 34, told Apple Music. "It's just incredible."

He continued, "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

The show marked 34-year-old Rihanna's return to the stage in over six years. In October, she released her first song in nearly seven years titled "Lift Me Up." The song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Lift Me Up" is currently nominated at this year's Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

The rapper revealed he is putting the finishing touches on his new album, and hinted that Rihanna was putting out something new too, after her last album Anti was released in 2016.

"Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there," Rocky said.

Rocky and Rihanna, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The "Diamonds" singer and "L.S.D." rapper have both separately raved about their 9-month-old, loving their new roles as parents.