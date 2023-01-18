A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'

The world may be (rather impatiently) awaiting Rihanna's triumphant return to live music, but no one is more excited than her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday and dished on Rihanna taking the big stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will mark her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys.

"I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there," Rocky told Apple Music. "It's just incredible."

He continued, "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The "Diamonds" singer and "L.S.D." rapper have both separately raved about their 8-month-old, loving their new roles as parents.

Rocky released his new single, "Same Problems?" Wednesday, after debuting it during his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance. The song is a tribute to the many young hip-hop artists who have died prematurely in recent years. The music video is a recording of Rocky's performance, with photos of the late rappers flashing on the screen next to him.

Rocky told Apple Music he was inspired to write the song after feeling "a sense of guilt," worrying that his lyrics, which often glorify drug use and partying, may have contributed to the problem.

"Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocious, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me," Rocky revealed to Lowe. "I just wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching. And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems."

Ironically, as Rocky points out, the song comes on the 10th anniversary of one of his biggest hits of all time, "F— Problems," which is a party anthem to this day. "It's just like problems, problems, you know what I mean?" Rocky joked.

The rapper revealed he is putting the finishing touches on his new album, and hinted that Rihanna was putting out something new too, after her last album Anti was released in 2016.

"Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there," Rocky said.

While Rihanna fans may need to keep replaying one of her eight iconic albums a little longer, they can rival Rocky's excitement as they look forward to her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.