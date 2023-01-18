A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'

The "Praise the Lord" rapper spoke with Apple Music 1 about his enthusiasm for the performance and his new single, "Same Problems?"

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 02:40 PM

The world may be (rather impatiently) awaiting Rihanna's triumphant return to live music, but no one is more excited than her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday and dished on Rihanna taking the big stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will mark her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys.

"I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there," Rocky told Apple Music. "It's just incredible."

He continued, "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

New York, NY - Rihanna did not come to play as she shows off her legs in a black corset mini dress. The Barbadian beauty and her beau ASAP Rocky have a wild night out at the launch of Mercer & Prince whiskey by ASAP Rocky in New York. Pictured: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The "Diamonds" singer and "L.S.D." rapper have both separately raved about their 8-month-old, loving their new roles as parents.

Rocky released his new single, "Same Problems?" Wednesday, after debuting it during his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance. The song is a tribute to the many young hip-hop artists who have died prematurely in recent years. The music video is a recording of Rocky's performance, with photos of the late rappers flashing on the screen next to him.

Rocky told Apple Music he was inspired to write the song after feeling "a sense of guilt," worrying that his lyrics, which often glorify drug use and partying, may have contributed to the problem.

"Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocious, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me," Rocky revealed to Lowe. "I just wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching. And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems."

Ironically, as Rocky points out, the song comes on the 10th anniversary of one of his biggest hits of all time, "F— Problems," which is a party anthem to this day. "It's just like problems, problems, you know what I mean?" Rocky joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper revealed he is putting the finishing touches on his new album, and hinted that Rihanna was putting out something new too, after her last album Anti was released in 2016.

"Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there," Rocky said.

While Rihanna fans may need to keep replaying one of her eight iconic albums a little longer, they can rival Rocky's excitement as they look forward to her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Related Articles
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
kenny loggins
Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour: 'It's Been an Amazing Journey'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage); Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted at Bowling Alley
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. (Photo by Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images)
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Tour Sale Debacle
Taylor Swift Earns Her Longest-Running No. 1 with 'Anti-Hero' — and Sends Love to SZA
Singer Sam Smith sports a yellow jacket, rolled-up jeans and Bottega Veneta lug boots as they kiss a male friend while locking arms in Soho in New York City.
Sam Smith Cozies Up to Designer Christian Cowan on N.Y.C. Stroll
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Cardi B Explains Why She Called Off Divorce to Work on Marriage with Offset: 'He Wanted to Change'
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Originally in Britney Spears and Madonna's Infamous 2003 VMA Performance
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Originally in Madonna and Britney Spears' Infamous 2003 VMA Performance
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! 
Cardi B Recalls Learning of Takeoff's Death
Cardi B Recalls 'Terrible' Moment She and Offset Learned About Takeoff's Death: 'Such a Sensitive Time'
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Lizzo; Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, aespa and More to Perform at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Lisa Marie Presley Said She 'Had a Lot to Do Still' During Final Visit to Son's Grave Before Her Death
Photo credit: On behalf of Frito-Lay Headline: Anitta on Her New Lay's Campaign, First Grammy Nomination and Getting Ready for the Ceremony
Anitta Learned About Potato Electricity from Working on Her New Lay's Campaign: 'I Was So Impressed'