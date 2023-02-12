U2 to Perform at New Vegas 'Sphere' for First Live Concerts in 4 Years After Super Bowl Ad Launch

U2 made a big announcement at Super Bowl 2023.

During the fourth quarter of the big game on Sunday, the legendary rock band released a commercial titled "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere," informing fans that it will launch a brand-new venue in Las Vegas at The Venetian resort this fall.

The band will open the new venue, MSG Sphere, with its first live performance in four years.

Along with the reveal, U2 had a bit of sad news: Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be joining the band, as he's needing time off to undergo and recuperate from surgery.

For the shows at the all-new space, drummer Bram van den Berg will join frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton on stage.

Full Coverage Communications

"It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right," Mullen Jr.'s bandmates said in a statement.

"Bottom line, U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," the band added.

"And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert…We're the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level."

The band added that their new residency "is more than just a venue, it's a gallery, and U2's music is going to be all over the walls."

"In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity," The Edge noted in a statement.

"We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation," the guitarist added of U2's upcoming shows to open the venue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MSG Sphere at the Venetian holds 17,500 seats and features a scalable capacity up to 20,000 guests. The venue features a new 16K screen that "wraps up, around, and behind the audience," per a release. More information about the venue is available here, and the full trailer is available to view here.