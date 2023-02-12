U2 to Perform at New Vegas 'Sphere' for First Live Concerts in 4 Years After Super Bowl Ad Launch

The iconic band's performances will mark the launch of an all-new venue at The Venetian in Las Vegas

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 10:20 PM

U2 made a big announcement at Super Bowl 2023.

During the fourth quarter of the big game on Sunday, the legendary rock band released a commercial titled "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere," informing fans that it will launch a brand-new venue in Las Vegas at The Venetian resort this fall.

The band will open the new venue, MSG Sphere, with its first live performance in four years.

Along with the reveal, U2 had a bit of sad news: Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be joining the band, as he's needing time off to undergo and recuperate from surgery.

For the shows at the all-new space, drummer Bram van den Berg will join frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton on stage.

U2's Super Bowl ad
Full Coverage Communications

"It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right," Mullen Jr.'s bandmates said in a statement.

"Bottom line, U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," the band added.

"And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert…We're the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level."

The band added that their new residency "is more than just a venue, it's a gallery, and U2's music is going to be all over the walls."

"In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity," The Edge noted in a statement.

"We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation," the guitarist added of U2's upcoming shows to open the venue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MSG Sphere at the Venetian holds 17,500 seats and features a scalable capacity up to 20,000 guests. The venue features a new 16K screen that "wraps up, around, and behind the audience," per a release. More information about the venue is available here, and the full trailer is available to view here.

Related Articles
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Becky G
Becky G Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lana Condor, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Cardi B Is Pretty in Purple in Arizona, Plus Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Meryl Streep and More
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hangout at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More
Elle King
Elle King Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Bieber, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne and More
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is All Abs in Toronto, Plus Brad Pitt in N.Y.C., Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and More
BURLEIGH HEADS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
Russell Crowe Is All Smiles in Australia, Plus Anderson .Paak, Guillermo del Toro and More
Pink, Brandi Carlile, Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar
Pink Announces Summer 2023 Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and More
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé Sings Through Her Decades of Hits as She Performs First Full Concert in 4 Years in Dubai
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck