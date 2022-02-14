The godmother-goddaughter duo ask cellphone users from other carriers to "help" their phones in the pair of hilarious new ads promoting T-Mobile's 5G services

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Say 'Do It for the Phones' in Two New T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercials

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are all in on 5G cellphones!

Parton, 76, and Cyrus, 29, teamed up for a pair of Super Bowl commercials promoting T-Mobile's 5G network as part of the company's "#DoItForThePhones" campaign.

"I can't think of a better duo to help us spread awareness of this pressing issue than godmother-goddaughter icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus," Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile, said in a Friday press release. "Because not only are they amazingly talented, they tell it like it is."

As thanks for their efforts, T-Mobile is donating $250,000 to Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs supporting homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

In the first ad, Parton tells viewers, "When I see a problem, I'm going to fix it."

"America's got a serious problem, so I'm going to get it off my chest," she continues before reaching into her bra and pulling out a cellphone and exclaiming "5G phones!"

Later in the clip, Cyrus calls her godmother and asks, "How can I help these phones?" to which Parton replies, "You've got a voice, use it!"

The second ad begins by flipping between scenes of Cyrus sitting at a grand piano and on a couch as Parton tells her to "do it for the phones."

Cyrus and Parton then break into song about how cellphones "do so much for you," telling Verizon and AT&T owners that their phones "need your help."

In the press release, Parton said she is "grateful to help T-Mobile bring awareness" to the "modern misfortune" that is limited 5G service.

"Trust me, I know it's hard to shine like a diamond on a rhinestone network, and we just want these 5G phones to shine on the nation's largest, fastest 5G network," she said.

Also in the release, Cyrus said she "was excited to use my voice to enhance this message" when Parton asked her to join forces for the project. She then thanked T-Mobile for supporting her foundation.