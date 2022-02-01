Mickey Guyton to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, Jhené Aiko to Sing 'America the Beautiful'

"👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…," she wrote on social media. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"

Also announced on Tuesday was Jhené Aiko , who is slated to sing "America the Beautiful" before the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Guyton, who released her debut album Remember Her Name in September, celebrated the occasion with a video that showed her shocked reaction to the big news.

The trailblazer, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance at the Grammys, previously told PEOPLE that upon carving out a place for herself in country music as a Black singer, she's ready to open doors for others.

"I truly feel that people have been wanting this change," she said in September. "I feel like that includes the industry, as well, and it feels incredibly good. It's not enough for just one Black person to make it every 10, 25, 30, 40 years. It has to be consistently. The same with women in country music."