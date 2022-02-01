Mickey Guyton to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, Jhené Aiko to Sing 'America the Beautiful'
Mickey Guyton is preparing to perform on her biggest stage yet: the Super Bowl!
The country star, 38, will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, joining a prestigious list of performers that includes stars like Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston.
"👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…," she wrote on social media. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"
Also announced on Tuesday was Jhené Aiko, who is slated to sing "America the Beautiful" before the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Guyton, who released her debut album Remember Her Name in September, celebrated the occasion with a video that showed her shocked reaction to the big news.
"My God…what is my life right now!" the surprised star said in the clip.
The trailblazer, who last year became the first Black woman to be nominated for a country solo performance at the Grammys, previously told PEOPLE that upon carving out a place for herself in country music as a Black singer, she's ready to open doors for others.
"I truly feel that people have been wanting this change," she said in September. "I feel like that includes the industry, as well, and it feels incredibly good. It's not enough for just one Black person to make it every 10, 25, 30, 40 years. It has to be consistently. The same with women in country music."
Meanwhile, actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform both songs in sign language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.
RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Guyton on Breaking Barriers and Mentoring Fellow Black Country Artists: We "Deserve to Be Here"
Gospel duo Mary Mary will also perform, as will the LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).
Zedd will also be on hand as the official pregame DJ during player warmups, and there will be a flyover in honor of the Air Force's 75th anniversary.
RELATED: Mickey Guyton Performs 'All American' at the American Music Awards After Son Spends Time in ICU
The previously announced Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Super Bowl LVI will see the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals.