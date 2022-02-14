Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck watched the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Attend 2022 Super Bowl After She Reveals His Valentine's Day Gift for Her

The Super Bowl made the perfect date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Sunday night.

At Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, the couple was spotted watching the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two years ago, the Super Bowl looked a little bit different for Lopez, 52, as she was the one taking the Pepsi Halftime Show stage with Shakira.

They were the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted gig, where they each brought their own unique styles to the field.

Their outing on Sunday comes after the Marry Me actress revealed in a weekend newsletter that her boyfriend created a personalized music video to her song "On My Way" from her new movie "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.

In the nearly 4-minute-long video, various stills of Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for "On My Way," which premiered in December.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

The actress and singer also told fans that the video is "very special and personal" and that she "normally" would have only shared it with her "inner circle."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002 shortly after they began dating, but ultimately ended their relationship in January 2004. The pair reconnected in the spring of 2021.

Earlier this week, Affleck, 49, and Lopez attended a screening together in L.A. for her new romantic comedy, Marry Me, which was released on Friday. The couple snuggled, smiled and posed on the carpet together, making their affection clear.

Speaking to PEOPLE for last week's cover story, Lopez said she feels "so lucky and happy and proud" to be with Affleck. The superstar couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 but called off their engagement, reconnected last spring and sparks flew once again.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," Lopez said of rekindling their romance 17 years later.

This time, she said, "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez on Happiness, Marry Me and Her 'Beautiful Love Story' with Ben Affleck

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the new movie, she also spoke to her relationship with Affleck and said they were both "surprised" about their rekindled romance.

"Would you ever have imagined that it comes full circle and ends up like this?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked Lopez.