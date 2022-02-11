Eminem Calls Upcoming Super Bowl Performance 'Nerve-Wracking': 'Nothing More Final Than Live TV'

Eminem will share the stage on Sunday with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige

Eminem is feeling the heat with his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance right around the corner.

"I'mma tell you, it's f--- nerve-wracking. It's f--- nerve-wracking," the rapper told host Sway Colloway. "This to me… there's nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f--- up, your f--- up is there forever."

Though details of the star-studded performance have been kept under wraps, the "Lose Yourself" rapper added that he's been "blown away" by Dr. Dre's vision for the show as well as Lamar's "top tier" lyrics.

"When the whole thing started going down and we were like, 'OK, this might be actually serious.' I was trying to envision what Dre. might do," Eminem explained. "I was thinking like, yeah, that's dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this."

Last month, Eminem participated in an iconic Pepsi commercial titled "The Call" to promote his appearance in the annual halftime show alongside the other performers.

In the nearly four-minute promo, each artist receives a text message from Dr. Dre, 51, inviting them to meet at SoFi Stadium. It features each performer individually, highlighting some of their biggest hits before all five come together outside of SoFi Stadium.