Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI is airing on NBC

The stars aligned for this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

In a celebrity-filled performance worthy of this year's Los Angeles host, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg took the stage as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the show started, the SoFi field was covered with what appeared to be the Los Angeles city grid and a row of white buildings. Snoop Dogg and Dre kicked things off together with their song "The Next Episode" before segueing into Dre and Tupac Shakur's "California Love."

50 Cent was next to join the party in a surprise appearance, starting off literally upside down to perform "In Da Club" with a bevy of female dancers in a faux party scene.

It became a "Family Affair" when Blige entered, back on the top of the building structures, and wearing all white and sequins. She was accompanied by sparkling backup dancers, who later disappeared while she sang "No More Drama" solo.

Lamar, surrounded by men in black suits with bleached hair and wearing sashes reading "Dre Day," performed his hit "Alright" in front of the stage set-up.

Eminem then took things back up top again, performing his Grammy and Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself."

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Dre eventually sat down at the piano, playing the iconic first notes of his hit "Still Dre." All the performers then gathered together on the top of the center building structure to close out the epic show.

Deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe were also on hand to perform American Sign Language renditions of each of the songs, marking the first time that the NFL has incorporated sign language performances as part of the halftime show, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Dre, 56, served as the headliner, and said ahead of the performance that it would be "one of the biggest thrills of my career."

Eminem Eminem | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

"I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dre captioned a photo of the group in September. "This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

For Dre and Snoop Dogg, 50, the halftime show was personal, as they're both local and "were at the forefront of the West Cost hip-hop revolution," Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a statement.

50 Cent 50 Cent | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Eminem, meanwhile, revealed that he was heading into the performance feeling quite nervous.

"I'mma tell you, it's f—ing nerve-wracking. It's f—ing nerve-wracking," the rapper, 49, said on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning. "This to me… there's nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f— up, your f— up is there forever."

Though the "Lose Yourself" rapper remained tight-lipped on a possible setlist, he said he was "blown away" by Dr. Dre's vision for the show, as well as the "top tier" lyrics of Lamar, 34.

"When the whole thing started going down and we were like, 'OK, this might be actually serious.' I was trying to envision what Dre might do," Eminem explained. "I was thinking like, yeah, that's dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this."

Meanwhile, Blige has no qualms about being the sole female performer at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show — in fact, she embraces it.

Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar | Credit: NBC

"I love it," she told PEOPLE when asked how she feels about being the only woman in the lineup.

"I love the fact that I'm respected by my male peers like that, I've always been. I've never had a problem with any of my male peers," Blige continued.

"To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He's just the one, you know?" she adds.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Still, the night wasn't without its controversy, as Snoop Dogg was accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed just days before the performance. The rapper has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "a shakedown."