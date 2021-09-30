Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

"I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram sharing the news

The halftime show is set to have a star-studded group of friends on stage.

On Thursday, Dr. Dre announced that he will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

"I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dre captioned a photo of the group. "This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr. Dre in a press release. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Eminem shared the news on Instagram as well, writing, "Dre day in February. I'm there!" Meanwhile, Blige and Snopp Dogg wrote, "Let's Go!"

"Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today," Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a press release.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages."

2022 will see the return of a full stadium of fans after this year's event in Tampa, Florida featured on 25,000 attendees due to the COVID pandemic. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 halftime show while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed in 2020.

This year also marks the return of Blige to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage after she joined Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly for a performance of "Walk This Way" during the 2001 Super Bowl in Tampa.

As part of the performance, Pepsi and the NFL will support the launch of a magnet high school in South Los Angeles based on USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, which will providestudents a unique educational model focused on design, tech and entrepreneurship.