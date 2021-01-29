The Weeknd's XO collaborator La Mar C. Taylor described putting together the show as "Rubik's cube of problems"

The Weeknd Spent $7 Million to Make His 'Cinematic' Super Bowl Halftime Show 'What He Envisioned'

The Weeknd is ready to put on a show!

As he gears up for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Tampa Bay, Florida on Feb. 7, the "Blinding Lights" singer, 30, opened up about the lengthy process of putting together his performance — as it came to light that he's investing $7 million to make it perfect.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he told Billboard in its latest cover story featuring his XO collaborators.

His manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby also revealed that the artist put in $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned."

The Weeknd's entire team took six months of "Zoom calls and email chains" to put together, according to Billboard. (A "Rubik's cube of problems," said La Mar C. Taylor, XO's creative director.)

The Weeknd's appearance at Super Bowl LV was announced in November, when he shared that he'd be "performing on the iconic stage."

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," he said in a press release.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

JAY-Z — who's in charge of advising on musical events — described The Weeknd as an "extraordinary performer" who is going to put on "an extraordinary experience."

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," JAY-Z said in a statement then.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed audiences as the first Latinas to ever headline the Super Bowl Halftime show. Maroon 5 headlined in 2019, TK in 2018, and TK in 2017.