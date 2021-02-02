"Every performance a new chapter," The Weeknd's longtime friend La Mar Taylor says in the clip. "Every stage a new beginning"

The Weeknd Stars in New Super Bowl Commercial Days Before Halftime Performance: 'We're So Close'

The Weeknd is the man of the hour.

On Sunday, the "Star Boy" will deliver his highly anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show — and ahead of the performance, Pepsi released the second Super Bowl commercial in which he stars.

The 30-second spot, titled "The Walk," kicks off exactly where The Weeknd's first commercial left off — on his way to Raymond James Stadium (the Tampa Bay, Florida venue where the NFL showdown will take place). In the clip, The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) is seen walking towards the football field as some of his career highlights flash before his eyes. La Mar Taylor, Tesfaye's longtime friend and creative director, is heard sharing a powerful message as The Weeknd, 30, steps towards the arena.

"Our stories are a lifetime in the making," Taylor says. "We give to the world and the world gives back. What we create changes us. Every performance a new chapter. Every stage a new beginning."

The commercial will premiere moments before the Super Bowl begins. Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi, is excited to have The Weeknd headline game day, saying in a statement, "The Weeknd is one of the most dynamic performers in the world, and is always pushing the limits of creativity with his commitment to the characters and storylines he develops, and we're excited to share his vision with fans in a whole new way."

The Weeknd posted the ad on his Instagram Tuesday and thanked his friend Taylor for voicing the spot. "We're so close... #SuperBowlWeeknd (shout out @lamarctaylor for the deep voice narration)," the Grammy-winner wrote.

Last month, the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker's manager revealed that the star dished out $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show what he envisioned."