The Weeknd to Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I'm Humbled, Honored and Ecstatic'

The "Starboy" is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show!

On Thursday, Pepsi and the NFL announced that The Weeknd will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay Florida.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd, 30, said.

He also shared the news with his fans that he's "performing on the iconic stage," posting a teaser image on Twitter, along with a series of videos in the same black-and-blue theme ahead of the announcement.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," said JAY-Z, who is tasked by the NFL with advising on musical events, in the press release. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The performance comes nearly a year after releasing his fourth studio album After Hours in March, featuring radio hits "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes" and "Heartless." The album is the No. 1 most-streamed R&B album of all time and just follows behind his 2016 album Starboy.

The Weeknd has had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "The Hills," "Low Life" and "Blinding Lights."

Image zoom The Weeknd

The halftime show is set to be produced by DPS with JAY-Z's Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton, who has directed every halftime show since The Who in 2010, will also direct the Ethiopian-Canadian star's performance.

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, in a statement. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV. "

While it's unclear how they will stage the performance amid the pandemic, the NFL previously announced that only 20% of seats will be filled at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.