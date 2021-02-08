Fans React to The Weeknd's 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Performance as Maze Moment Becomes Viral Meme

Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at select moments from within the "Starboy" crooner's set

Fans are sharing their reactions to The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday evening, shortly after the 30-year-old musician hit the field for a monumental performance, fans of the "Earned It" crooner reacted to his set on social media, poking fun at certain moments from within the act while also comparing other parts to major pop culture moments.

During his electrifying halftime show, The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) performed an array of his hits, including early favorites like "Starboy" and "The Hills," as well as his more recent tunes like "Save Your Tears" and "Blinding Lights."

At the opening of the performance, Tesfaye stood before a large choir with glowing eyes, which many compared to two characters from within the Star Wars universe: Jawas and C-3PO.

"I knew the background dancers looked familiar ...," one fan tweeted with a pair of shots comparing Tesfaye's set and the science fiction characters, as another joked, "I auditioned for the #PepsiHalftime but didn't book. Congrats to C3PO & their ancestors."

Later in the performance, the Canadian crooner was joined by a slew of dancers who were dressed just like him, but instead sported bandages that covered their heads. Many compared the look to a scene from the film Us.

"I can't be the only one getting these vibes," one user said, sharing photos from the performance side-by-side with a shot from Jordan Peele's 2019 film. Another added: "Can't believe The Weeknd released the tethered just to perform with him at the #SuperBowl."

But one part of the halftime show that really stood out to fans came when Tesfaye ran through a golden maze during his set.

Many fans shared memes from the viral moment, including one user who posted a video from the scene, writing, "me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory." Another said, "4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom."

Similarly sharing a photo taken from the moment that was a close-up of Tesfaye's face, a Twitter user wrote, "What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off."

Ahead of the performance, Tesfaye spoke to reporters at a press conference where he revealed that his team had built a stage inside the stadium.

"Due to COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he said. "And we're also using the field as well. But we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before."

"We built the stage in the stadium, but I'm not gonna tell you anything else, because you'd have to watch on Sunday," he teased at the time.