During a press conference Thursday, The Weeknd revealed that he will be performing in the stands and on the field during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

The Weeknd 'Built a Stage in the Stadium' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Never Done Before'

Get ready to have The Weeknd "In Your Eyes!"

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Ethiopian-Canadian star shared details about his Halftime Show during Sunday's Super Bowl during a press conference, revealing that he will be performing in both the stands and on the field during the show.

"Due to the COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he said. "And we're also using the field as well. But we wanted to do something that we've never done before."

"We built the stage in the stadium, but I'm not gonna tell you anything else, because you'd have to watch on Sunday," the star, born Abel Tesfaye, teased.

Image zoom The Weeknd | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Answering questions from several media outlets, the singer was asked about his favorite performance.

"I don't know what technically the greatest is but my favorite is definitely Diana Ross," he said. "She's just so glamorous. And the show just makes me smile. She has a great exit with the helicopter."

"She lands in the middle of the field, grabs onto it and flies out into the crowd onto the clouds," Tesfaye added. "I wish I could have done that. I wish I thought of it to be honest."

The singer also said he wants to be "respectful" to viewers at home while still continuing the storyline of the red suit-wearing character he created for his After Hours era. (Some of the past videos have featured blood and some gore.)