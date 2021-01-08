'Blinding Lights' Keeps The Weeknd (and Everyone Else!) Moving in Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show Ad

The mega-hit song plays throughout the sweet commercial as music listeners from all walks of life happily sing along

The Weeknd is the star of Pepsi's 2021 Super Bowl LV commercial!

In November, it was announced that "Starboy" Abel Tesfaye, 30, would headline this year's halftime show. The game will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 7. JAY-Z issued a statement when the news was announced, saying, "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The sweet commercial features The Weeknd's mega-hit song, "Blinding Lights," which plays throughout as people from all walks of life happily sing along from various, everyday locations. The minute-long spot begins with a young boy sitting "criss-cross apple sauce" as he recreates the track's beat with his xylophone. In another scene, a man is seen grilling signature street-style hot dogs on a gloomy night. But despite the dull weather, it seems humming along to "Blinding Lights" is keeping him in great spirits.

The Weeknd eventually makes his appearance as one man (who appears to be a garage ticketing employee) is actually so wrapped up in singing the song that he almost fails to recognize the Grammy-winner. But once the two lock eyes — this year's halftime star flashes a smooth smile and drives off towards the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (where the NFL championship match will take place).

Image zoom The Weeknd | Credit: The Acceleration for Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

"Blinding Lights" first made the rounds in 2019 as one of four lead songs for Tesfaye's 2020 album, After Hours. The bop went on to become Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 song of the year. It even broke the record for most weeks spent as the chart-topper of Billboard's All-Format Radio Songs Airplay chart — it held its place for a solid 19 weeks.