All the Celeb Reactions to The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show Performance: 'Sounded Great!'

Blinded by the lights!

The Weeknd shook Raymond James Stadium with his cinematic halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday — and some celebs had the best reactions.

"Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl," tweeted Dionne Warwick, who previously teased the Canadian star, 30, for his stage moniker. (The artist's birth name is Abel Tesfaye).

"Everything goes hard ... but 'Hawai Remix' was missing," wrote Maluma in Spanish, referring to his collab with Tesfaye.

"DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN @theweeknd !!! loooooved the entire field being THE STAGE !" wrote Keith Urban.

Some TV stars also sent in their reactions online.

"Me And @theweeknd Have The Same Haircut #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl," wrote Pauly D.

"Just like every #Weekend in 2020 we all prayed it would be fun & exciting but we were all left in our house's feeling disappointed and unfulfilled. #Justsayin," Queer Eye star Karamo Brown tweeted.

Along with the small screen stars, other A-listers had their thoughts about the halftime show.

"The Weeknd is Tom Brady level focused," wrote model Martha Hunt.

"This #SuperBowl halftime show makes me excited to go to concerts again. #TheWeeknd," added actress Olivia Munn.

Wearing a sparkly red blazer, with black slacks and wingtip shoes, Tesfaye was backed at first by a large choir clad in white robes and lit-up face masks. The choir's stands looked like a cityscape and appeared at the top of the Tampa, Florida, stadium.

He kicked off the performance with "Starboy," before segueing into his single "The Hills." At the end of the show, Tesfaye joined face-bandaged dancers standing on the NFL logo at centerfield to perform "Blinding Lights" to conclude the performance that had the crowd cheering and singing along.